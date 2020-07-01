All apartments in Indianapolis
1254 W 23rd Street - 5

1254 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1254 West 23rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated property. Flooring was recently updated. New paint. Gated courtyard for tenant security. Washer and dryer hookups in unit, and also a laundry unit on site for convenience for our tenants.
We accept pets with approval and deposit. No breed restrictions. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet. $30 application fee per adult. For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com
For more information, or to view this property, please contact Alexa Warren at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 have any available units?
1254 W 23rd Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 have?
Some of 1254 W 23rd Street - 5's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1254 W 23rd Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 offers parking.
Does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 W 23rd Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

