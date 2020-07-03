1221 Prairie Depot, Indianapolis, IN 46241 Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/WAYNE TWP ** Ben Davis Schools 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage Renovated home with spacious kitchen. Large storage unit in the backyard with a deck. Cathedral ceilings & beautiful wood floors! Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 Prairie Depot have any available units?
1221 Prairie Depot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.