Indianapolis, IN
1202 King Avenue
1202 King Avenue

Location

1202 King Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom home includes 2 full baths and a spacious living area. The kitchen features a gas oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and pantry. The home also includes hardwood floors, a fireplace with built-in cabinets on either side, A/C units, ceiling fans, an unfinished basement, deep closets, and a fenced back yard. Washer/dryer hookups. Minutes to conveniences on 16th Street. Schedule a showing online today!

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

