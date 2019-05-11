1202 King Avenue

Amenities

Three bedroom home includes 2 full baths and a spacious living area. The kitchen features a gas oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and pantry. The home also includes hardwood floors, a fireplace with built-in cabinets on either side, A/C units, ceiling fans, an unfinished basement, deep closets, and a fenced back yard. Washer/dryer hookups. Minutes to conveniences on 16th Street. Schedule a showing online today!



Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.