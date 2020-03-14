All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1201 N Concord St

1201 North Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Concord Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WestSide Beautiful 1 Bedroom Duplex near Concord and 16th - This Large 1 BEDROOM Duplex is a must see as it has the original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends. The layout of this unit is an open concept. The basement offers extra storage space and the washer/dryer hookups.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical.

$100 Key deposit and $500 Deposit REQUIRED!!!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTHSIDE HOME!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N Concord St have any available units?
1201 N Concord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 N Concord St have?
Some of 1201 N Concord St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N Concord St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N Concord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N Concord St pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N Concord St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1201 N Concord St offer parking?
No, 1201 N Concord St does not offer parking.
Does 1201 N Concord St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 N Concord St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N Concord St have a pool?
No, 1201 N Concord St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N Concord St have accessible units?
No, 1201 N Concord St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N Concord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N Concord St does not have units with dishwashers.

