1161 Groff Avenue

Freshly renovated 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in near W 16th St and N Tibbs Ave. Gas heat with laundry room/hookups off kitchen. Marble tile floors in kitchen and bathroom, available storage in the back of the home. $875 p/month, $875 Sec deposit, $35 p/adult tenant application fee (non-refundable). Appliances will be installed upon move-in date. Available parking in the backyard, do definitely do not want to miss out on this home!! schedule a self showing today through rently.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.