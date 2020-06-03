11542 Brook Crossing Ln

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/769c0bb0c9 ----
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with large open family room and kitchen that includes stainless steel appliance (Shown in pictures, but not installed until move in)! Large dining room and living room as well as half bath on the first floor. Loft and laundry room upstairs for extra living space and convenience. 2 car attached garage with large mud room off it, back yard has a view of the pond. Schedule a showing today!
Disposal
Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Views
Washer/Dryer Connection