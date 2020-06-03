All apartments in Indianapolis
11542 Brook Crossing Ln
11542 Brook Crossing Ln

11542 Brook Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11542 Brook Crossing Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/769c0bb0c9 ----
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with large open family room and kitchen that includes stainless steel appliance (Shown in pictures, but not installed until move in)! Large dining room and living room as well as half bath on the first floor. Loft and laundry room upstairs for extra living space and convenience. 2 car attached garage with large mud room off it, back yard has a view of the pond. Schedule a showing today!

Disposal
Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Views
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln have any available units?
11542 Brook Crossing Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln have?
Some of 11542 Brook Crossing Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 Brook Crossing Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11542 Brook Crossing Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 Brook Crossing Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11542 Brook Crossing Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11542 Brook Crossing Ln does offer parking.
Does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11542 Brook Crossing Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln have a pool?
No, 11542 Brook Crossing Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln have accessible units?
No, 11542 Brook Crossing Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 Brook Crossing Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11542 Brook Crossing Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
