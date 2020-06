Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom duplex for rent. You will love the updates and the modern feel of this property. Nice carpet, updated baths, and kitchen...youll love it here. Located centrally and close to everything you need, this is a home that is a must see. Check it out today and you won't be disappointed. Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.