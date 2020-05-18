1145 W 28th St

Amenities

Lowered Rent!!! Lowered Security Deposit!!!



Come to check out this great, single-family home! Close to downtown and major highways, you will be able to get to work, school or entertainment places quickly. It is also located on the bus line. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, high ceilings and tons of natural light. The mudroom offers tons of space for a washer, dryer, and storage. You will be able to enjoy the large backyard for playing with your family and friends. It has been newly renovated with new flooring and fresh paint.



Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. Tenant must supply their own appliances or rent them from the landlord. No smoking allowed in the home.



