Indianapolis, IN
1145 W 28th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1145 W 28th St

1145 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1145 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lowered Rent!!! Lowered Security Deposit!!!

Come to check out this great, single-family home! Close to downtown and major highways, you will be able to get to work, school or entertainment places quickly. It is also located on the bus line. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, high ceilings and tons of natural light. The mudroom offers tons of space for a washer, dryer, and storage. You will be able to enjoy the large backyard for playing with your family and friends. It has been newly renovated with new flooring and fresh paint.

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. Tenant must supply their own appliances or rent them from the landlord. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=374767760

Viewing: Home will be available for viewing on Friday, November 16, 2018. Please use the link below to signup for a waitlist to be notified when it is ready for viewing.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/642862?source=marketing

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website for accurate details.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 W 28th St have any available units?
1145 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1145 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
1145 W 28th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 1145 W 28th St offer parking?
No, 1145 W 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 1145 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 W 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 1145 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 1145 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 1145 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 W 28th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 W 28th St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

