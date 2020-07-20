All apartments in Indianapolis
11441 Cosmo Court
11441 Cosmo Court

11441 Cosmo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11441 Cosmo Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Outstanding details will win you over with this beautiful and spacious home. You will love the giant granite counter-top in the kitchen which includes a full stainless steel appliance package. Home also has an over-sized living room. Three generous size bedrooms include a master suite with a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. Located on a cul-de-sac at the back of the addition. Backyard feels secluded and inviting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 Cosmo Court have any available units?
11441 Cosmo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11441 Cosmo Court have?
Some of 11441 Cosmo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 Cosmo Court currently offering any rent specials?
11441 Cosmo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 Cosmo Court pet-friendly?
No, 11441 Cosmo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11441 Cosmo Court offer parking?
No, 11441 Cosmo Court does not offer parking.
Does 11441 Cosmo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11441 Cosmo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 Cosmo Court have a pool?
Yes, 11441 Cosmo Court has a pool.
Does 11441 Cosmo Court have accessible units?
No, 11441 Cosmo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 Cosmo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11441 Cosmo Court has units with dishwashers.
