Outstanding details will win you over with this beautiful and spacious home. You will love the giant granite counter-top in the kitchen which includes a full stainless steel appliance package. Home also has an over-sized living room. Three generous size bedrooms include a master suite with a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. Located on a cul-de-sac at the back of the addition. Backyard feels secluded and inviting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11441 Cosmo Court have any available units?
11441 Cosmo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.