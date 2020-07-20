11441 Cosmo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Outstanding details will win you over with this beautiful and spacious home. You will love the giant granite counter-top in the kitchen which includes a full stainless steel appliance package. Home also has an over-sized living room. Three generous size bedrooms include a master suite with a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. Located on a cul-de-sac at the back of the addition. Backyard feels secluded and inviting.