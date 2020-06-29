1122 Orange St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Live Within 1-2 Minutes Walking Distance Of Everything Fountain Square Has To Offer - Murphy Building And First Friday's, Revolution, Upland Brewing, Kuma's Corner, Brass Ring, Thunderbird, Cultural Trail, The List Goes On And On. Blocks From The Incoming Red Line! Unit Features Two Generous Bedrooms, Private Basement For Storage (w/D Included), Force air, And Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets And Countertop Space! Overhanging Countertop Makes A Great Breakfast Nook!



Utilities covered by tenant.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Lease Terms

$1200 security deposit