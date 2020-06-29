All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1122 Orange St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1122 Orange St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

1122 Orange St

1122 Orange St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1122 Orange St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live Within 1-2 Minutes Walking Distance Of Everything Fountain Square Has To Offer - Murphy Building And First Friday's, Revolution, Upland Brewing, Kuma's Corner, Brass Ring, Thunderbird, Cultural Trail, The List Goes On And On. Blocks From The Incoming Red Line! Unit Features Two Generous Bedrooms, Private Basement For Storage (w/D Included), Force air, And Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets And Countertop Space! Overhanging Countertop Makes A Great Breakfast Nook!

Utilities covered by tenant.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$1200 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Orange St have any available units?
1122 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1122 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Orange St pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Orange St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1122 Orange St offer parking?
No, 1122 Orange St does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Orange St have a pool?
No, 1122 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 1122 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Orange St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Orange St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Orange St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College