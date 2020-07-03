All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:25 AM

112 White Lick Drive

112 White Lick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 White Lick Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Coming Soon*** March 2020! An updated property that is ready for you. 3 big bedrooms (2 with walk - in closets). Newer flooring Big kitchen with nook has all the appliances. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to a covered patio. A two car attached garage with 2 foot bump, means no more scraping windows in the winter and still leaves you plenty of room for storage. This home rents for $1050.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1050.00. If interested in a showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018 or email at mhassell@zuluscape.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 White Lick Drive have any available units?
112 White Lick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 112 White Lick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 White Lick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 White Lick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 White Lick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 112 White Lick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 White Lick Drive offers parking.
Does 112 White Lick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 White Lick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 White Lick Drive have a pool?
No, 112 White Lick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 White Lick Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 White Lick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 White Lick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 White Lick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 White Lick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 White Lick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

