Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

11147 Autumn Creek Court

11147 Autumn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

11147 Autumn Creek Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Lovely Two-Story in Warren Township off 21st & Post Rd, minutes to I-70, Mt. Comfort and more! Home features new carpet and laminate flooring as well as fresh paint throughout. A formal dining room and a nice kitchen with cherry cabinets and all appliances. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Large yard great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court have any available units?
11147 Autumn Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11147 Autumn Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
11147 Autumn Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11147 Autumn Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11147 Autumn Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court offer parking?
No, 11147 Autumn Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11147 Autumn Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court have a pool?
No, 11147 Autumn Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 11147 Autumn Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11147 Autumn Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11147 Autumn Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11147 Autumn Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

