11031 Fall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very spacious home with lots of closets, huge rooms, and an outstanding, large deck off back with no neighbors behind and ideally located on a cul de sac. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in As a bonus, the master bedroom suite features neutral colored walls, a garden jet tub, and an oversized closet! Ceramic tile floors make for easy maintenance in the kitchen, breakfast nook and dining room. For added appeal, a wood burning fireplace is available for those cold winter nights and a large deck for those memorable cookouts and get togethers. Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and range hood are all provided. Apply today for this lovely home!

