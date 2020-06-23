All apartments in Indianapolis
1102 Payton Ave
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

1102 Payton Ave

1102 Payton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Payton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/131d36609a ---- This amazing 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home is move in ready. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home and span throughout the large living room, dining room, den and bedrooms (Fireplace is gas). The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space and is stocked with appliances and offers an eat-in area with built-in cabinets. The full bath has double vanities, separate shower and a soaking tub. Additional amenities include a lovely back yard (not fenced), patio, storage shed, unfinished basement for storage and 2 car attached garage with automatic garage doors. Blinds provided. Washer and dryer hook-up in basement. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,250 Tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

$45 application fee for anyone over 18. Applications and criteria online at www.astephome.com. nnPet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee/pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. C 12 Months Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Payton Ave have any available units?
1102 Payton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Payton Ave have?
Some of 1102 Payton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Payton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Payton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Payton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Payton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Payton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Payton Ave offers parking.
Does 1102 Payton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Payton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Payton Ave have a pool?
No, 1102 Payton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Payton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1102 Payton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Payton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Payton Ave has units with dishwashers.

