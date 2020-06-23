1102 Payton Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/131d36609a ---- This amazing 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home is move in ready. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home and span throughout the large living room, dining room, den and bedrooms (Fireplace is gas). The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space and is stocked with appliances and offers an eat-in area with built-in cabinets. The full bath has double vanities, separate shower and a soaking tub. Additional amenities include a lovely back yard (not fenced), patio, storage shed, unfinished basement for storage and 2 car attached garage with automatic garage doors. Blinds provided. Washer and dryer hook-up in basement. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,250 Tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



$45 application fee for anyone over 18. Applications and criteria online at www.astephome.com. nnPet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee/pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. C 12 Months Unfinished Basement