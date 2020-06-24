All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10804 Chenille Court

10804 Chenille Court · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Chenille Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
****Coming Soon****10804 Chenille Ct./ 4 bed 2.5 bath in Lawrence Township - ****Coming Soon****Up for rent is an updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that won't last long in Lawrence Township. New paint, carpet and vinyl in the kitchen and baths, make this home move in ready. With a living room and a large family room that gives tons of extra space for family and friends to spread out. The kitchen, with updated wood cabinetry and opens to the family room. The huge back yard is perfect for entertaining or when you just want to relax. A 2 Car attached garage means no more scrapping ice from your windows in the winter and gives you plenty of storage for your miscellaneous items. This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2085477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Chenille Court have any available units?
10804 Chenille Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10804 Chenille Court currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Chenille Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Chenille Court pet-friendly?
No, 10804 Chenille Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10804 Chenille Court offer parking?
Yes, 10804 Chenille Court offers parking.
Does 10804 Chenille Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 Chenille Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Chenille Court have a pool?
No, 10804 Chenille Court does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Chenille Court have accessible units?
No, 10804 Chenille Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Chenille Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Chenille Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10804 Chenille Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10804 Chenille Court does not have units with air conditioning.
