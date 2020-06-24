10804 Chenille Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities garage

****Coming Soon****10804 Chenille Ct./ 4 bed 2.5 bath in Lawrence Township - ****Coming Soon****Up for rent is an updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that won't last long in Lawrence Township. New paint, carpet and vinyl in the kitchen and baths, make this home move in ready. With a living room and a large family room that gives tons of extra space for family and friends to spread out. The kitchen, with updated wood cabinetry and opens to the family room. The huge back yard is perfect for entertaining or when you just want to relax. A 2 Car attached garage means no more scrapping ice from your windows in the winter and gives you plenty of storage for your miscellaneous items. This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2085477)