Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
107 N. Kealing Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
107 N. Kealing Ave
107 North Kealing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
107 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$200 OFF the 1st month's Rent - This home is located on a quiet street with nice neighbors near highways and shopping locations. Call today to schedule your viewing!
NO PETS ALLOWED
(RLNE4540100)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave have any available units?
107 N. Kealing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 107 N. Kealing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 N. Kealing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N. Kealing Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave offer parking?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave have a pool?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 N. Kealing Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 N. Kealing Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
