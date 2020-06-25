All apartments in Indianapolis
1054 Reserve Way
1054 Reserve Way

1054 Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

1054 Reserve Way, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Great 2BR, 1FB condo in the Reserve. One car attached garage. Family room, dining room, and kitchen w/laminate hardwood floors and New Carpet Throughout. Two bedrooms w/carpets and nice closets on the upper level. Lower level finished bonus room great for storage or overflow. The unit is located in the back and has views of the woods and quick access to the Monon Trail. Walking distance to Broad Ripple restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Community pool. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and common area dues. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Reserve Way have any available units?
1054 Reserve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Reserve Way have?
Some of 1054 Reserve Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Reserve Way currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Reserve Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Reserve Way pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Reserve Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1054 Reserve Way offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Reserve Way offers parking.
Does 1054 Reserve Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 Reserve Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Reserve Way have a pool?
Yes, 1054 Reserve Way has a pool.
Does 1054 Reserve Way have accessible units?
No, 1054 Reserve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Reserve Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Reserve Way has units with dishwashers.
