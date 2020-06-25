1054 Reserve Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Great 2BR, 1FB condo in the Reserve. One car attached garage. Family room, dining room, and kitchen w/laminate hardwood floors and New Carpet Throughout. Two bedrooms w/carpets and nice closets on the upper level. Lower level finished bonus room great for storage or overflow. The unit is located in the back and has views of the woods and quick access to the Monon Trail. Walking distance to Broad Ripple restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Community pool. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and common area dues. Tenant pays gas and electric.