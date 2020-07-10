1053 W 32nd St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: MLK & W 30th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Dining Room, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - YES
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.