All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1053 W 32nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1053 W 32nd St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

1053 W 32nd St

1053 West 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1053 West 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: MLK & W 30th

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Dining Room, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 W 32nd St have any available units?
1053 W 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 W 32nd St have?
Some of 1053 W 32nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 W 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1053 W 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 W 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 W 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1053 W 32nd St offer parking?
No, 1053 W 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1053 W 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 W 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 W 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1053 W 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1053 W 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1053 W 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 W 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 W 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College