1046 n. Berwick / 2 bed 1 bath on Indy's Westside - Great 2 Bedroom Home on a well kept street!! This home has had many updates including new paint, fixtures and flooring. This property features fenced in back yard, mature trees on a well cared for street. This home rents for $650.00 per month with a matching deposit of $650.00. Call today for your personal showing. Sorry,we do not accept section 8. Call Mike for more info or to setup a showing at 317-210-0018.



