10439 Chris Dr

Coming Soon! Awesome Newly Remodeled 3BR 1.5BA - Awesome nearly all brick ranch w/ brand new carpet, new vinyl in kitchen, laundry & entry. All appl. incl washer & dryer - stove&range hood are brand new! Interior just painted. New doors, new wtr htr, new ceiling fans, light fixtures. Updated windows. Jacuzzi tub & tile floor in full bath along w/ new vanities, medicine cab & tub surround. Fenced yd w/ mature trees, mini barn, new concrete driveway. Work bench & bonus rm in garage. Immediate possession. Home backs up to school.
