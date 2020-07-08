All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10439 Chris Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10439 Chris Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

10439 Chris Dr

10439 Chris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10439 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Awesome Newly Remodeled 3BR 1.5BA - Awesome nearly all brick ranch w/ brand new carpet, new vinyl in kitchen, laundry & entry. All appl. incl washer & dryer - stove&range hood are brand new! Interior just painted. New doors, new wtr htr, new ceiling fans, light fixtures. Updated windows. Jacuzzi tub & tile floor in full bath along w/ new vanities, medicine cab & tub surround. Fenced yd w/ mature trees, mini barn, new concrete driveway. Work bench & bonus rm in garage. Immediate possession. Home backs up to school.

(RLNE2125159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10439 Chris Dr have any available units?
10439 Chris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10439 Chris Dr have?
Some of 10439 Chris Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10439 Chris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10439 Chris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10439 Chris Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10439 Chris Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10439 Chris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10439 Chris Dr offers parking.
Does 10439 Chris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10439 Chris Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10439 Chris Dr have a pool?
No, 10439 Chris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10439 Chris Dr have accessible units?
No, 10439 Chris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10439 Chris Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10439 Chris Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College