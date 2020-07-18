10419 Mercury Drive

Amenities

One month free rent (on first full months rent) if you lease and move in by February 8, 2019

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Prime location! This is a warm & cozy tri-level 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home in a casual community. Eat in kitchen, bonus room. New counter tops, vinyl, and fixtures. Naturally well lit home. Fenced in backyard with deck. Close to schools, shopping markets, and bus station. Balcony and freshly painted. Pet Friendly. 1970 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.