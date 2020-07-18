All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10419 Mercury Drive

10419 Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10419 Mercury Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One month free rent (on first full months rent) if you lease and move in by February 8, 2019
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Prime location! This is a warm & cozy tri-level 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home in a casual community. Eat in kitchen, bonus room. New counter tops, vinyl, and fixtures. Naturally well lit home. Fenced in backyard with deck. Close to schools, shopping markets, and bus station. Balcony and freshly painted. Pet Friendly. 1970 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10419 Mercury Drive have any available units?
10419 Mercury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10419 Mercury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10419 Mercury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10419 Mercury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10419 Mercury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10419 Mercury Drive offer parking?
No, 10419 Mercury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10419 Mercury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10419 Mercury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10419 Mercury Drive have a pool?
No, 10419 Mercury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10419 Mercury Drive have accessible units?
No, 10419 Mercury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10419 Mercury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10419 Mercury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10419 Mercury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10419 Mercury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
