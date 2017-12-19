10361 Osceola Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL:HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $400 off first full month if you move in by January 5th.



This beautiful, spacious, tri-level home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage waiting to be made your home! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for the cooks pots and pans, and a separate dining area for eating enjoyment. If you were looking for a home with a huge fenced in backyard, look no further! This home is for you! Stop in today and let's get you home for the holidays!



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.