10361 Osceola Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10361 Osceola Court

10361 Osceola Court · No Longer Available
Location

10361 Osceola Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL:HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $400 off first full month if you move in by January 5th.

This beautiful, spacious, tri-level home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage waiting to be made your home! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for the cooks pots and pans, and a separate dining area for eating enjoyment. If you were looking for a home with a huge fenced in backyard, look no further! This home is for you! Stop in today and let's get you home for the holidays!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10361 Osceola Court have any available units?
10361 Osceola Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10361 Osceola Court currently offering any rent specials?
10361 Osceola Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10361 Osceola Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10361 Osceola Court is pet friendly.
Does 10361 Osceola Court offer parking?
Yes, 10361 Osceola Court does offer parking.
Does 10361 Osceola Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10361 Osceola Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10361 Osceola Court have a pool?
No, 10361 Osceola Court does not have a pool.
Does 10361 Osceola Court have accessible units?
No, 10361 Osceola Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10361 Osceola Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10361 Osceola Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10361 Osceola Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10361 Osceola Court does not have units with air conditioning.
