Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful condo in the heart of downtown. Walk to Mass Ave. This home was the builder's model and has top of the line updates.

It features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, A stainless steel appliance package, a large island for guests, hardwood floors, washer / dryer, a balcony, small fenced in front yard, a custom made entry coat closet, and both closets in the bedrooms are custom "California type" closets. It is neutral and move in ready.