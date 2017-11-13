All apartments in Indianapolis
10301 Starhaven Circle

Location

10301 Starhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Indianapolis features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Deck, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Starhaven Circle have any available units?
10301 Starhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 Starhaven Circle have?
Some of 10301 Starhaven Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Starhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Starhaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Starhaven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10301 Starhaven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10301 Starhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10301 Starhaven Circle offers parking.
Does 10301 Starhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Starhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Starhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 10301 Starhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Starhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 10301 Starhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Starhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Starhaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

