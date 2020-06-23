1016 W. 31st Street

1016 West 31st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Near Northwest - Riverside
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home South of 65! - This house has been completely remodeled with new walls and all. Everything in this home will be brand new. This home is located on the West side of Indy with easy access to 65.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
