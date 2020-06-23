All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1016 W. 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1016 W. 31st Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1016 W. 31st Street

1016 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1016 West 31st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home South of 65! - This house has been completely remodeled with new walls and all. Everything in this home will be brand new. This home is located on the West side of Indy with easy access to 65.

(RLNE4343384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 W. 31st Street have any available units?
1016 W. 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1016 W. 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 W. 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 W. 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 W. 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1016 W. 31st Street offer parking?
No, 1016 W. 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1016 W. 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 W. 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 W. 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1016 W. 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 W. 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 W. 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 W. 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 W. 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 W. 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 W. 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College