10118 Park Royale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Terrific home on a cul-de-sac in Park Valley Estates. Relax on those summer nights in the large screened in front porch, and cozy up to the fireplace during winter. Great carpet, neutral paint, and many more updates throughout. Kitchen appliances provided. Tree-lined backyard instead of neighbors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.