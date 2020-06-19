All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:53 AM

1011 Dreier Place

1011 Dreier Place · (812) 382-5883
Location

1011 Dreier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled perfectly in between Fountain Square and Fletcher Place! A quick 5 minute stroll to the heart of either neighborhood yet just far enough from all the noise!

Literally across the street from Geraldine's Supper Club, minutes from local favorite Sam's Silver Circle, Indiana City Brewery, etc. You'll never be bored! Easy access to I-65 to get around town or Cultural Trail if you prefer to bike!

Two off-street parking spots, central AC, and a yard. Don't miss this one!
Tenant Paid Utilities. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$950.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

