1011 Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Downtown home for lease. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy gas fireplace with built-in bookshelf. Enjoy the covered front porch with views of downtown. Convenient upstairs laundry. Off street parking for 2 vehicles. Great location in historic neighborhood with easy access to everything!