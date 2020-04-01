1011 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Downtown Indianapolis
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Downtown home for lease. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy gas fireplace with built-in bookshelf. Enjoy the covered front porch with views of downtown. Convenient upstairs laundry. Off street parking for 2 vehicles. Great location in historic neighborhood with easy access to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
