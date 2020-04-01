All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1011 Central Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

1011 Central Avenue

1011 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Downtown Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1011 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown home for lease. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! New hardwood floors throughout. Cozy gas fireplace with built-in bookshelf. Enjoy the covered front porch with views of downtown. Convenient upstairs laundry. Off street parking for 2 vehicles. Great location in historic neighborhood with easy access to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Central Avenue have any available units?
1011 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Central Avenue have?
Some of 1011 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1011 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 1011 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 1011 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1011 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
