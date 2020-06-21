1005 Hathaway Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**



Immaculate, All Brick 3BD Ranch Home with 2 Car detached garage and covered

car port is Move-In Ready! You will absolutely LOVE the refinished hardwoods, NEW kitchen appliances and updated baths! Spacious rooms with lots of natural light! Greet your guests on your covered front porch- ideal for early morning coffee and conversation! Large backyard is perfect for all of your outdoor entertaining!



