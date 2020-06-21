All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1005 Hathaway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1005 Hathaway Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1005 Hathaway Dr

1005 Hathaway Drive · (260) 255-6350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**

Immaculate, All Brick 3BD Ranch Home with 2 Car detached garage and covered
car port is Move-In Ready! You will absolutely LOVE the refinished hardwoods, NEW kitchen appliances and updated baths! Spacious rooms with lots of natural light! Greet your guests on your covered front porch- ideal for early morning coffee and conversation! Large backyard is perfect for all of your outdoor entertaining!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
Self-guided showings available immediately. Schedule yours here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1909467?source=marketing

(RLNE5831954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Hathaway Dr have any available units?
1005 Hathaway Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Hathaway Dr have?
Some of 1005 Hathaway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Hathaway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Hathaway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Hathaway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Hathaway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Hathaway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Hathaway Dr does offer parking.
Does 1005 Hathaway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Hathaway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Hathaway Dr have a pool?
No, 1005 Hathaway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Hathaway Dr have accessible units?
No, 1005 Hathaway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Hathaway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Hathaway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1005 Hathaway Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity