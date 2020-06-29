All apartments in Indianapolis
10044 Lone Wolf Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:16 PM

10044 Lone Wolf Drive

10044 Lone Wolf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10044 Lone Wolf Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Tri-Level Home in Lawrence Township! This Beautiful Property has Upgrades Galore including New Paint inside and out, New Window Treatments, Light Fixtures, Brand New Carpet throughout the Bedrooms, Stairs, Hall, Family and Living Rooms in Lovely Neutral Tones. New Vinyl in Entry, Bathrooms and Kitchen, including New Countertops, Sink and Faucet, and All Appliances Included! New Vanities and Faucets in both Bathrooms, Brand New Roof, HVAC System and New Water Heater! On the Main Level, enter through a Covered Porch, to the Living Room with Beautiful Brick Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors to the Yard. Unique Dining Area with Window Banquette off the Kitchen. Upstairs has the Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet has its own entrance to the Dual Entrance Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom; the Two Additional Bedrooms on the Upper Level gain access through the Hallway Door. The Lower Level features Family Room with lots of Light, Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, and Cozy Fourth Bedroom, also perfect for an office, includes your Second Full Bathroom with Shower. Enjoy Time with Family and Friends inside, and Great Days and Nights outside on this Large Corner Lot. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener. Just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!Lawrence Township.This Property is Not Available for Section 8.ES Property Management, LLC317-883-9790Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available 10/1/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive have any available units?
10044 Lone Wolf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive have?
Some of 10044 Lone Wolf Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 Lone Wolf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10044 Lone Wolf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 Lone Wolf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10044 Lone Wolf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10044 Lone Wolf Drive offers parking.
Does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 Lone Wolf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive have a pool?
No, 10044 Lone Wolf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive have accessible units?
No, 10044 Lone Wolf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 Lone Wolf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10044 Lone Wolf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
