10044 Lone Wolf Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Tri-Level Home in Lawrence Township! This Beautiful Property has Upgrades Galore including New Paint inside and out, New Window Treatments, Light Fixtures, Brand New Carpet throughout the Bedrooms, Stairs, Hall, Family and Living Rooms in Lovely Neutral Tones. New Vinyl in Entry, Bathrooms and Kitchen, including New Countertops, Sink and Faucet, and All Appliances Included! New Vanities and Faucets in both Bathrooms, Brand New Roof, HVAC System and New Water Heater! On the Main Level, enter through a Covered Porch, to the Living Room with Beautiful Brick Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors to the Yard. Unique Dining Area with Window Banquette off the Kitchen. Upstairs has the Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet has its own entrance to the Dual Entrance Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom; the Two Additional Bedrooms on the Upper Level gain access through the Hallway Door. The Lower Level features Family Room with lots of Light, Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, and Cozy Fourth Bedroom, also perfect for an office, includes your Second Full Bathroom with Shower. Enjoy Time with Family and Friends inside, and Great Days and Nights outside on this Large Corner Lot. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener. Just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!Lawrence Township.This Property is Not Available for Section 8.ES Property Management, LLC317-883-9790Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available 10/1/19Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.