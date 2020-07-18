10014 Park Glen Court

Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Location is only the beginning of this great opportunity. Very well maintained three bedroom two story home. Open kitchen to living area with cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, beautiful white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and full en suite master bath. Spacious two car attached garage with shelves and storage. Large private backyard all on a cul-de-sac lot.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.