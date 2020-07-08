All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1 North Park Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

1 North Park Avenue

1 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UTILITIES INCLUDED!~**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Located in the Kennedy King neighborhood off 22nd and Park this Brand New Carriage House is located close to Downtown, MLK Jr. Park, Herron High School and more! This carriage house features lovley laminate flooring, an abundance of natural light, a loft with skylight, fully functional kitchen with a gorgeous wood counter top, modern fixtures and a balcony. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. Owner Will Be Managing Home. Don't Miss This Opportunity! ?Carriage house is located behind the main house?
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 North Park Avenue have any available units?
1 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1 North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1 North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 North Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 North Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

