1 North Park Avenue

UTILITIES INCLUDED!~**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in the Kennedy King neighborhood off 22nd and Park this Brand New Carriage House is located close to Downtown, MLK Jr. Park, Herron High School and more! This carriage house features lovley laminate flooring, an abundance of natural light, a loft with skylight, fully functional kitchen with a gorgeous wood counter top, modern fixtures and a balcony. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. Owner Will Be Managing Home. Don't Miss This Opportunity! ?Carriage house is located behind the main house?

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.