Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard game room guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table tennis court trash valet

The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped surroundings and exceptional amenities that include 24-hour fitness center, game room with billiards, ping pong, hair salon, 100 seat in-house movie theatre, library, lighted tennis courts and much more. Whether you're in the mood for a game of pool, or a quiet evening watching a movie, it's all right here at home. Get the best of both worlds at St. Andrews!