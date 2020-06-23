765 Wheatgrass Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a warm and homey space! Red brick and a cozy front porch welcome you home. Inside the brick continues in the raised hearth around the fireplace, adorned with a gorgeous wood mantel. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage and work space. Updated appliances provide style and dependability while a unique sink and faucet add charm to the space. A gas stove top makes cooking a breeze and creates an even cozier space! The upstairs houses a loft and all 3 bedrooms, including the large master suite with walk-in closet, and a private bath offering a dual-sink vanity, framed mirrors and unique faucets. The spacious, grassy fenced back yard with pond views is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to both I-65 and Highway 31 make this home a commuter's dream.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.