Greenwood, IN
765 Wheatgrass Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

765 Wheatgrass Drive

765 Wheatgrass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

765 Wheatgrass Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a warm and homey space! Red brick and a cozy front porch welcome you home. Inside the brick continues in the raised hearth around the fireplace, adorned with a gorgeous wood mantel. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage and work space. Updated appliances provide style and dependability while a unique sink and faucet add charm to the space. A gas stove top makes cooking a breeze and creates an even cozier space! The upstairs houses a loft and all 3 bedrooms, including the large master suite with walk-in closet, and a private bath offering a dual-sink vanity, framed mirrors and unique faucets. The spacious, grassy fenced back yard with pond views is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to both I-65 and Highway 31 make this home a commuter's dream.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Wheatgrass Drive have any available units?
765 Wheatgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Wheatgrass Drive have?
Some of 765 Wheatgrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Wheatgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
765 Wheatgrass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Wheatgrass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Wheatgrass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 765 Wheatgrass Drive offer parking?
No, 765 Wheatgrass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 765 Wheatgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Wheatgrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Wheatgrass Drive have a pool?
No, 765 Wheatgrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 765 Wheatgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 765 Wheatgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Wheatgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Wheatgrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
