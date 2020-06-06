All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
543 Jack Pine Drive
543 Jack Pine Drive

543 Jack Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

543 Jack Pine Drive, Greenwood, IN 46184

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This attractive home with brick details is located in Southern Pines community. Features include a 2-story foyer accented with a plant ledge and large windows for natural light, a main-level den, ideal for use as an office, and an upper-level loft with a closet for extra storage space. The large great room with a fireplace opens to the eat-in kitchen with sliding doors to access the backyard. All of the bedrooms include spacious walk-in closets and the master bath features an extended single-sink vanity and combination tub/shower. Community amenities include a playground and basketball courts.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Jack Pine Drive have any available units?
543 Jack Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Jack Pine Drive have?
Some of 543 Jack Pine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Jack Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
543 Jack Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Jack Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Jack Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 543 Jack Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 543 Jack Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 543 Jack Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Jack Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Jack Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 543 Jack Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 543 Jack Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 543 Jack Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Jack Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Jack Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
