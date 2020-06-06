543 Jack Pine Drive

Amenities
This attractive home with brick details is located in Southern Pines community. Features include a 2-story foyer accented with a plant ledge and large windows for natural light, a main-level den, ideal for use as an office, and an upper-level loft with a closet for extra storage space. The large great room with a fireplace opens to the eat-in kitchen with sliding doors to access the backyard. All of the bedrooms include spacious walk-in closets and the master bath features an extended single-sink vanity and combination tub/shower. Community amenities include a playground and basketball courts.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.