543 Jack Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This attractive home with brick details is located in Southern Pines community. Features include a 2-story foyer accented with a plant ledge and large windows for natural light, a main-level den, ideal for use as an office, and an upper-level loft with a closet for extra storage space. The large great room with a fireplace opens to the eat-in kitchen with sliding doors to access the backyard. All of the bedrooms include spacious walk-in closets and the master bath features an extended single-sink vanity and combination tub/shower. Community amenities include a playground and basketball courts.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.