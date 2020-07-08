2944 Limber Pine Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful ranch features an open split-floor plan that provides maximum privacy. Multiple windows and 9 ft ceilings allow natural lighting to flow throughout the home. Other features include the kitchen with a pantry and sliding doors that open to the backyard with a tree-lined buffer. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with a dual vanity, a garden tub and a linen closet.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.