2944 Limber Pine Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2944 Limber Pine Drive

2944 Limber Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2944 Limber Pine Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful ranch features an open split-floor plan that provides maximum privacy. Multiple windows and 9 ft ceilings allow natural lighting to flow throughout the home. Other features include the kitchen with a pantry and sliding doors that open to the backyard with a tree-lined buffer. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with a dual vanity, a garden tub and a linen closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive have any available units?
2944 Limber Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 2944 Limber Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Limber Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Limber Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 Limber Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 2944 Limber Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Limber Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2944 Limber Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2944 Limber Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Limber Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 Limber Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 Limber Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

