32 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN with move-in specials
Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.
Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carmel apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Carmel apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.