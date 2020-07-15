/
/
/
IU Kokomo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near IU Kokomo
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
10 Units Available
First Flats
1930 S Goyer Rd, Kokomo, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Flats in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
609 West Broadway Street
609 W Broadway St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
1064 sqft
Section 8 approved!! Charming and spacious! 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment. Fresh new carpet and laminate flooring. Nice sized closets, over sized living room and eat in kitchen. Garage storage available. NO smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5104 Wea Dr
5104 Wea Drive, Kokomo, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Fresh paint throughout this 3 bed/1 bath home in Indian Heights. Property includes central A/C, stove, large detached garage with opener, mostly fenced yard, storage shed and utility room. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
606 E Walnut St
606 East Walnut Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
1025 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* You'll want to see this cute 2 bedroom home featuring a newer flooring, fresh paint, and an attached garage! Refrigerator and stove are provided. Sorry no A/C here! Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
302 E Walnut St
302 East Walnut Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment close to downtown! 1,100 SQ FT. Water and Sanitation included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer hookups included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
302 E Walnut St # B
302 E Walnut St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment close to downtown! 1,100 SQ FT. Water and Sanitation included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer hookups included.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
115 West Sycamore Street
115 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN
Studio
$4,072
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 West Sycamore Street in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1720 S 17th Street
1720 South 17th Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
- (RLNE3791658)
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, IN