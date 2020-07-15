Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
IN
/
IU Kokomo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM

8 Apartments For Rent Near IU Kokomo

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
10 Units Available
First Flats
1930 S Goyer Rd, Kokomo, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Flats in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
609 West Broadway Street
609 W Broadway St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
1064 sqft
Section 8 approved!! Charming and spacious! 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment. Fresh new carpet and laminate flooring. Nice sized closets, over sized living room and eat in kitchen. Garage storage available. NO smoking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5104 Wea Dr
5104 Wea Drive, Kokomo, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Fresh paint throughout this 3 bed/1 bath home in Indian Heights. Property includes central A/C, stove, large detached garage with opener, mostly fenced yard, storage shed and utility room. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
606 E Walnut St
606 East Walnut Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
1025 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* You'll want to see this cute 2 bedroom home featuring a newer flooring, fresh paint, and an attached garage! Refrigerator and stove are provided. Sorry no A/C here! Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
302 E Walnut St
302 East Walnut Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment close to downtown! 1,100 SQ FT. Water and Sanitation included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer hookups included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
302 E Walnut St # B
302 E Walnut St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment close to downtown! 1,100 SQ FT. Water and Sanitation included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer hookups included.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
115 West Sycamore Street
115 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN
Studio
$4,072
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 West Sycamore Street in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1720 S 17th Street
1720 South 17th Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
- (RLNE3791658)

Similar Pages

Kokomo Dog Friendly Apartments
Kokomo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, IN
Huntington, INLebanon, INWarsaw, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-KokomoHuntington University
University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion