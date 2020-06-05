All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like 911 Pine Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
911 Pine Ridge Way
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

911 Pine Ridge Way

911 Pine Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

911 Pine Ridge Way, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,341 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, October 06, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date o

(RLNE5102166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Pine Ridge Way have any available units?
911 Pine Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 911 Pine Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
911 Pine Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Pine Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Pine Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 911 Pine Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 911 Pine Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 911 Pine Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Pine Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Pine Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 911 Pine Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 911 Pine Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 911 Pine Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Pine Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Pine Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Pine Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Pine Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons
Brownsburg, IN 46112

Similar Pages

Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis