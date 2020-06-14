34 Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN with hardwood floors

Aldo Andretti calls it home and CNN says it's the #1 place to live in Indiana - you'll hit the checkered flag in Brownsburg, Indiana!

The town has been here for almost 200 years, but it has somehow morphed into its suburban state much more recently. If you are looking for a party, you are in the wrong place – drive back to nearby Indianapolis for a taste of the nightlife. If you want a clean, quiet refuge that's not entirely in the boondocks, then set roots in Brownsburg. See more