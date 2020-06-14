Apartment List
/
brownsburg
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brownsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North High School
5 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$804
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
North High School
1 Unit Available
6516 Apache Drive
6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1178 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze.
Results within 10 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Valley Mills
8 Units Available
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Speedway
100 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$737
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Marian - Cold Springs
4 Units Available
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$701
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$808
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
31 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
9 Units Available
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
City Guide for Brownsburg, IN

Aldo Andretti calls it home and CNN says it's the #1 place to live in Indiana - you'll hit the checkered flag in Brownsburg, Indiana!

The town has been here for almost 200 years, but it has somehow morphed into its suburban state much more recently. If you are looking for a party, you are in the wrong place – drive back to nearby Indianapolis for a taste of the nightlife. If you want a clean, quiet refuge that's not entirely in the boondocks, then set roots in Brownsburg. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brownsburg, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brownsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

