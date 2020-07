Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage pet friendly

DISCOVER THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE... Brownsburg Crossing, where the architecture is classic, and the amenities are country club quality. Reward yourself with an exclusive residence. Strategically located in the quiet countryside of Hendricks county with excellent school systems and great access to I-74, 65 and 465. The lifestyle you love and the convenience you demand, together at last at Brownsburg Crossing.