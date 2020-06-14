Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN with garage

Brownsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 24

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
421 East Main Street
421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$7,400
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North High School
5 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
14 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North High School
1 Unit Available
6516 Apache Drive
6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1178 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2226 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1264 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,264 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4150 Galena Drive
4150 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1650 sqft
Hendricks County Condo with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bayswater
1 Unit Available
6776 Stanhope Dr
6776 West Stanhope Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
WEST SIDE/EAGLE CREEK 3BR/2.5BA UPDATED! Updated and like new this 3 bedroom home has lots of space on a corner lot with privacy fence. Neighborhood includes ponds, playgrounds and is close to Eagle Creek shopping, interstate and more.
City Guide for Brownsburg, IN

Aldo Andretti calls it home and CNN says it's the #1 place to live in Indiana - you'll hit the checkered flag in Brownsburg, Indiana!

The town has been here for almost 200 years, but it has somehow morphed into its suburban state much more recently. If you are looking for a party, you are in the wrong place – drive back to nearby Indianapolis for a taste of the nightlife. If you want a clean, quiet refuge that's not entirely in the boondocks, then set roots in Brownsburg. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brownsburg, IN

Brownsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

