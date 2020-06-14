70 Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN with garage
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 3
1 of 36
1 of 52
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 50
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 48
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 11
Aldo Andretti calls it home and CNN says it's the #1 place to live in Indiana - you'll hit the checkered flag in Brownsburg, Indiana!
The town has been here for almost 200 years, but it has somehow morphed into its suburban state much more recently. If you are looking for a party, you are in the wrong place – drive back to nearby Indianapolis for a taste of the nightlife. If you want a clean, quiet refuge that's not entirely in the boondocks, then set roots in Brownsburg. See more
Brownsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.