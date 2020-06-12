Apartment List
/
IN
/
brownsburg
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 24

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.
Results within 1 mile of Brownsburg

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Morse Circle
43 Morse Circle, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
4334 Round Lake Bend
4334 Round Lake Bend, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** **Refundable application fee at successful move-in** This adorable Ranch home is located off Raceway Road & 136 in Clermont Estates, minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Lucas Oil Raceway and more! Home features laminate floors and a
Results within 5 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
15 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Contact for Availability
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
North High School
Contact for Availability
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
North High School
1 Unit Available
5944 Price Lane
5944 Price Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2473 Foxtail Drive
2473 Foxtail Drive, Avon, IN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5737 James Blair Dr
5737 James Blair Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1754 sqft
5737 James Blair Dr. Available 07/01/20 WELCOME HOME! This 3 BR, 2 BATH home in Williamsburg Village has an endless list of amenities. 2 MINUTES AWAYR from Eagle Creek.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1264 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bayswater
1 Unit Available
6776 Stanhope Dr
6776 West Stanhope Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
WEST SIDE/EAGLE CREEK 3BR/2.5BA UPDATED! Updated and like new this 3 bedroom home has lots of space on a corner lot with privacy fence. Neighborhood includes ponds, playgrounds and is close to Eagle Creek shopping, interstate and more.

June 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report. Brownsburg rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report. Brownsburg rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Brownsburg rents held steady over the past month

Brownsburg rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Brownsburg stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Brownsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brownsburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 5.8% over the past year.

    Brownsburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Brownsburg, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brownsburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Brownsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Brownsburg.
    • While Brownsburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Brownsburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrownsburg 3 BedroomsBrownsburg Accessible Apartments
    Brownsburg Apartments with BalconyBrownsburg Apartments with GarageBrownsburg Apartments with GymBrownsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrownsburg Apartments with Parking
    Brownsburg Apartments with PoolBrownsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerBrownsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrownsburg Pet Friendly PlacesBrownsburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
    Shelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
    Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
    Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
    Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis