97 Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN with balcony
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 3
1 of 36
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 45
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 50
Aldo Andretti calls it home and CNN says it's the #1 place to live in Indiana - you'll hit the checkered flag in Brownsburg, Indiana!
The town has been here for almost 200 years, but it has somehow morphed into its suburban state much more recently. If you are looking for a party, you are in the wrong place – drive back to nearby Indianapolis for a taste of the nightlife. If you want a clean, quiet refuge that's not entirely in the boondocks, then set roots in Brownsburg. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brownsburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.