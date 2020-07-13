113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$960
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
7198 Golden Oak
7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
5100 sqft
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please.

1 of 24

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
522 Nelson Drive
522 Nelson Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1568 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Brownsburg

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5890 Aho Drive
5890 Aho Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1627 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 23

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
4334 Round Lake Bend
4334 Round Lake Bend, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** **Refundable application fee at successful move-in** This adorable Ranch home is located off Raceway Road & 136 in Clermont Estates, minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Lucas Oil Raceway and more! Home features laminate floors and a
Results within 5 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Speedway
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
North High School
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$643
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$666
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Speedway
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$867
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Speedway
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Speedway
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Garden City
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$796
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
North High School
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.

July 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report. Brownsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report. Brownsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Brownsburg rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Brownsburg rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Brownsburg stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Brownsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Brownsburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Indianapolis metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents grew 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Brownsburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Brownsburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Brownsburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Brownsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Brownsburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Brownsburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

