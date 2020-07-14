All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like The Arbuckle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
The Arbuckle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

The Arbuckle

7249 Arbuckle Commons · (317) 597-6173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 7249-451 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 7249-471 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 7249-477 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 7249-307 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7249-156 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 7249-238 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 7249-338 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbuckle.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
guest suite
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park. The $40 million project includes 208 apartments, 7,500 square feet of first floor retail space, and a 400 space parking garage. Residents enjoy 7,000 SF of amenities, including an amenity courtyard with Fire Pits, Bar, Lounge Areas, Grilling Station, and Saltwater Pool with large Wet Deck. Also included: a coffee lounge, conference room, fireplace lounge, pet wash, community demonstration kitchen, bike storage and repair, gaming and study lounge, 24-hour Fitness Center featuring Fitness onDemand, guest suite, and concierge services. Apartments featured polished quartz kitchen countertops, cultured marble vanity tops with intergral sinks, tile backsplashes in kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Kitchens will also include undermount sinks and LED lighting will be present in entries, kitchens and bathroom closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per person over 18
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $75 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: 100 lb. total between both pets
Parking Details: 1 spot and one garage spot included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbuckle have any available units?
The Arbuckle has 14 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arbuckle have?
Some of The Arbuckle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbuckle currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbuckle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbuckle pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbuckle is pet friendly.
Does The Arbuckle offer parking?
Yes, The Arbuckle offers parking.
Does The Arbuckle have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Arbuckle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbuckle have a pool?
Yes, The Arbuckle has a pool.
Does The Arbuckle have accessible units?
No, The Arbuckle does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbuckle have units with dishwashers?
No, The Arbuckle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Arbuckle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112

Similar Pages

Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg Apartments with GarageBrownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity