1265 Comiskey Avenue

1265 Comiskey Ave · (630) 803-2251
Location

1265 Comiskey Ave, North Aurora, IL 60542

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, large closets, and spacious two car attached garages. This roomy unit features three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, pond, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need! BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have any available units?
1265 Comiskey Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have?
Some of 1265 Comiskey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Comiskey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Comiskey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Comiskey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Comiskey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Comiskey Avenue offers parking.
Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Comiskey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1265 Comiskey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1265 Comiskey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Comiskey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Comiskey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Comiskey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
