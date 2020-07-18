1265 Comiskey Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, large closets, and spacious two car attached garages. This roomy unit features three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, pond, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need! BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR!