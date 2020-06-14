Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

139 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with garage

North Aurora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3891 sqft
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1052 Kilbery Lane
1052 Kilbery Ln, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North River
1 Unit Available
1084 North Highland Avenue
1084 North Highland Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
THIS HALF DUPLEX HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE**LARGE FENCED YARD** WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED**2 PETS ALLOWED**No pit bulls or rottwiellers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
771 Bluebonnet Court
771 Bluebonnet Court, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 771 Bluebonnet Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Big Woods Marmion
26 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
995 Symphony Drive
995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Waubonsee
1 Unit Available
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southeast Aurora
1 Unit Available
924 Walter Avenue
924 Walter Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available in July. Perfect Location; 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ..2 Car Garage.. Background, Income and Credit Check FICO score of 600+..

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2315 Reflections Drive
2315 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome today! This freshly painted home features a stone fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main bathroom with access to the master bedroom and hall. Freshly clean carpets brand new appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue
159 South Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
ALL BRICK COACH HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. WONDERFUL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING, METRA & I88! Cost savings with gas, electric, water utilities included. Lawn care included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgelawn Randall
1 Unit Available
1735 Greene Court
1735 Greene Court, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
**Available Now!**Recently painted, updated second level 2BR 1Bath unit. Great location close to I88 and shopping. Full basement w/ own washer and dryer for the unit as well as storage locker. Rent price includes one car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.
City Guide for North Aurora, IL

Oh, great White City / I've got the adequate committee / Where have your walls gone? / I think about it now / Chicago, in fashion, the soft drinks, expansion / Oh, Columbia! / From Paris, incentive, like Cream of Wheat invented / The Ferris Wheel! -- From "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!" by Sufjan Stevens

West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Aurora, IL

North Aurora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

