/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM
83 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgelawn Randall
20 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Big Woods Marmion
29 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2315 Reflections Drive
2315 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome today! This freshly painted home features a stone fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main bathroom with access to the master bedroom and hall. Freshly clean carpets brand new appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
McCarty Burlington
1 Unit Available
86 North 4th Street
86 North 4th Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2BR, 2 bath spacious unit in downtown Aurora. Water is included in the rent price. Quiet area near park. Blocks from train station. Ample parking for all tenants on property.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive
2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2253 Reflections Drive
2253 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1404 sqft
* Available July 1st, 2020 * Welcome to this popular NorthStar model in desired Reflections Subdivision! It has a courtyard location with a private entrance.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, 1A
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck. 2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of North Aurora
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Similar Pages
North Aurora 1 BedroomsNorth Aurora 2 BedroomsNorth Aurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Aurora 3 BedroomsNorth Aurora Accessible Apartments
North Aurora Apartments with BalconyNorth Aurora Apartments with GarageNorth Aurora Apartments with GymNorth Aurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Aurora Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, IL