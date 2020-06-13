111 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with balcony
West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Aurora renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.