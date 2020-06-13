Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM

111 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3891 sqft
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
131 N Lincolnway, 2
131 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines.
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
771 Bluebonnet Court
771 Bluebonnet Court, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 771 Bluebonnet Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Big Woods Marmion
27 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
917 Park St
917 North Park Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
3 bedroom upper of a 2 flat located on the east side of Batavia. Quiet dead-end street. Nice yard and deck with parking spaces, laundry room located on the lower level, private entrance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive
2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Waubonsee
1 Unit Available
2291 STOUGHTON Drive
2291 Stoughton Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1632 sqft
As you enter this corner light and bight unit, you get greeted by two story living room to the left and family room with fireplace to the right. Your day is done and you are ready for the dinner.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Big Woods Marmion
1 Unit Available
2635 South Prairieview Lane
2635 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
3BR 1.1bathroom and 1 car-garage townhouse. In unit laundry. Close to I-88. 204 school district. no smoke inside of unit. No Pet. Available July 1st, 2020 .

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
3160 Ollerton Avenue
3160 Ollerton Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3160 Ollerton Avenue in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pigeon Hill
1 Unit Available
1220 Lehnertz Avenue
1220 Lehnertz Avenue, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2207 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1220 Lehnertz Avenue in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for North Aurora, IL

Oh, great White City / I've got the adequate committee / Where have your walls gone? / I think about it now / Chicago, in fashion, the soft drinks, expansion / Oh, Columbia! / From Paris, incentive, like Cream of Wheat invented / The Ferris Wheel! -- From "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!" by Sufjan Stevens

West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Aurora, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Aurora renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

